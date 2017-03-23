Ruddington team rally round for Red Nose Day

The Nottingham’s Ruddington team have shown a real nous for networking – by securing no less than 12 great raffle prizes from local businesses to raffle for Red Nose Day 2017.

They have spent the last few weeks engaging with nearby companies and have collated a prize haul that includes Nottingham Forest tickets and free play for two people at Ruddington Grange Golf Club.

Raffle tickets, priced £1 each, are being sold in-branch – The Nottingham can be found at 3-5 High Street, Ruddington – between now and Red Nose Day (Friday 24 March).

Senior customer adviser Lesley Harper said: “Money raised for Comic Relief on Red Nose Day helps to tackle poverty so there is a natural fit that we, as a mutual building society, would support it.

“We are extremely grateful to all of the local businesses that have given so generously and looking forward to the lure of such great prizes helping us raise lots of money.”

Photo caption: Ready for their Red Nose Day raffle – Lisa Crane, Lucy Wheeler and Lesley Harper at The Nottingham’s Ruddington branch.