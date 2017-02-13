Ruddington resident to undertake Nicaragua charity project

An 18-year-old Ruddington resident is to undertake a charity project in Nicaragua for Raleigh International.

Anousheh Fulford passed his A Levels last July and in December was one of the few people to make it through a rigorous selection process for the Raleigh International charity project.

He said: “Our aim, in partnership with local communities, is to provide better awareness on sanitation and to provide clean water.

“This is vital in protecting children’s lives in one of the poorest countries in the world.

“I will be living with a host family in a remote village, sharing in the life of the community.

“I hope this will improve my understanding of a different culture and their understanding of our culture.

“I am currently learning Spanish in preparation for the placement. I am also attending training that develops my team building skills and challenges me to find strategies for living successfully in unfamiliar environments.”

Raleigh International is an experienced organisation which has been sending young people to help in the developing world since 1984.

Anousheh is raising money for the project. All donations will help pay for the equipment and materials needed along the way.

It will also support the local partners to work with communities before and after the expedition to ensure it is a valued project that will make a long-term difference to their health and prosperity.

Please donate through the website:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Anousheh-Fulford?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Anousheh-Fulford&utm_campaign=pfp-share