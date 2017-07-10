Ruddington protects pubs, youth club and community centre

The village of Ruddington has protected five of its pubs, along with a youth club and community centre by registering them as Assets of Community Value.

The special status afforded them as Assets of Community Value means that if the pubs come up for sale, the local community will be given the opportunity to bid to acquire the pub for the benefit of local people.

Asset of Community Value status may also be used as a material planning consideration in the event of planning applications being made to make changes to these pubs or the use to which they are put.

The protected Ruddington pubs are the Red Heart, the Red Lion, the Ruddington, the Victoria Tavern and the White Horse Inn.

Rushcliffe Borough Council registered the five pubs as Assets of Community Value after nominations were made by Ruddington Parish Council, with the support of the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Steve Westby, chairman of the Nottingham Branch of CAMRA, said: “This is excellent news.

“Ruddington Parish Council has acted to give local people the opportunity to have a say in the future of their local pubs.

“In the event that someone wishes to sell one of these pubs for residential or retail redevelopment, local groups will be able to bid to acquire it as a community run pub.

“It is pleasing to see that a youth club & community centre has been protected too.

“We have been very happy to help Ruddington Parish Council in its drive to protect local community assets for local people.”