Rowing club success at World Rowing Masters Championship

The World Rowing Masters Championships for athletes aged 27-90 was held in Bled, Slovenia last month – and Nottingham Rowing Club came back with some great successes.

It attracted 4,700 competitors from 860 rowing clubs worldwide, including over 30 from Nottingham who towed their boats and oars from Trentside to the picturesque course in Bled.

There were over 900 races, every three minutes over the four days, for men, women and mixed crews in sculls, along with pairs, fours and eights.

The weather was mixed with rain at times but water conditions were good with very little wind. Race times were fast.

Masters rowing, once called veteran, is raced over 1,000m, unlike the Olympic Games which row over 2,000m.

It is restricted to those over 27 and the races are age grouped A-K 27-85+.

The winners are declared world champions for their particular age group and Nottingham Rowing Club are in this elite group, returning with six medals.

The athletes range from ex-Olympians to relative beginners.

Nottingham Rowing Club Women’s coxed B four (36+) of Gurli Medcalf, Cassie White, Helen Bloor, Lou Townrow and cox Fergus Robertson are now World Champions.

Bill Payne of Burton Joyce won four medals; J (80+) coxed and coxless fours with Mike Collier and friends from Upper Thames Rowing Club.

Mike and Bill then teamed up in their speciality boat – the coxless pair won not only J (80+) but K (85+).

Just to prove a point, late in the evening Mike went one better and won K (85+) single sculls making his haul five medals.

Lead club coach, Helen Bloor, said: “Bled is an amazing location for a World Champioships.

“Nottingham Rowing Club had great results and we can build on that starting straight away with winter training.

“Camaraderie in the Nottingham camp was super as was enthusiasm for next season’s coaching strategy.”