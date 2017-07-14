Row, row, row your boat – 100-mile charity rowing challenge

Rowers from Nottingham Rowing Club, Putney Town Rowing Club and Warwick Rowing Club have joined forces as the Jolly Rowers to take on an incredible 100 Thames rowing challenge in aid of Sport Relief between the 20th and 22nd July.

In just three days the group of 15 plans to row the 100 miles from Oxford to Putney and raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Two years ago six of the Jolly Rowers first attempted the challenge – rowing the distance in four days and raising £6000 for Sport Relief. Their exploits encouraged a number of other enthusiastic rowers aged between 22 and 70 to join the merry band and cover the distance in just three days rather than four. And to add to the challenge, the Jolly Rowers will be lining up alongside other crews to race at Staines Regatta on the final day of the row.

Jolly Rowers organizer, and member of Nottingham Rowing Club Suze Wynne said: “Members of Nottingham Rowing Club first decided to row the Thames in 2015 and we were delighted with the support we received not only from our friends and family but also from rowing clubs along the route. And we have seen that same level of support again this year.

“Rowers from Putney Town and Warwick have now joined the Jolly Rowers and a number of clubs on the Thames have offered to put us up for the night or host us for breakfast or lunch. In the case of Staines Rowing Club have not only raised £50 for us but it’s their annual regatta on July 2nd and they have invited us to join in one of their events – which 80 miles into the challenge should make for a very interesting race.

“It’s really great to be part of one big rowing family – and the support from City of Oxford, Wallingford, Eton Excelsior, Staines, Marlow, Molesey and Thames has been overwhelming.”

Nottingham Rowing Club’s President Tony Lorrimer, and the oldest member of the Jolly Rowers added: “Nottingham Rowing Club supported the Jolly Rowers a couple of years ago with this fundraising event and we are really proud to be part of the team again.

“And the support from members from all parts of the club, and indeed other clubs, has been really heart-warming. Covering 100 miles and negotiating dozens of locks is certainly challenging and there will be lots of sore hands and blisters by the end of the three days but it will all be worthwhile if we can reach – or smash – our fundraising target of £6,000 for Comic Relief.”

The challenge takes place between the 20th and 22nd July. The route starts outside Oxford and finishes in London at Putney Town rowing club. To learn more about the challenge and to support the Jolly Rowers go to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/jollyrowers