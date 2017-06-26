Rotary club present cheques to community first responders

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club welcomed Oliver, Chris and Alison from the Trent Community First Responders, along with Rod from the Vale Community First Responders, to present each group with a cheque for £711 to help equip newly-trained volunteers.

The funds were raised at the art exhibition and craft fair held at The Grange Hall in Radcliffe in April.

Oliver demonstrated the equipment used by the responders and explained that each of the defibrillators they use costs over £700.

First responders are volunteer members of the community, many with full-time jobs, who are trained to respond to emergency calls through the 999 system in conjunction with the ambulance service.

They provide immediate care to patients in rural areas where distance may delay the prompt arrival of an ambulance and other services.