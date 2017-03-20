Rotary club hosts successful Young Musician finals

The Vale of Belvoir junior schools were all invited to ask their pupils to compete in the 26th year of the Young Musician, organised by the Bingham and Radcliffe Rotary.

Following the heats in February, the final took place at Candleby Lane School in Cotgrave.

President Pat Bosworth welcomed 15 musicians and vocalists, along with parents, grandparents, friends and teachers to the event.

The Mayor of Rushcliffe Borough, councillor George Davidson, and the Mayor of Bingham, Councillor John Stockwood, were also in attendance.

The winner this year was Benjamin Fogg from Radcliffe-on Trent-Junior School, playing the piano.

Runners-up were vocalist Isla Greasley from Kinoulton School and flautist Libby White from Candleby Lane.

The standard was very good and the expert independent judges had a difficult time in selecting the winners.

On presenting the prizes, the Mayor of Rushcliffe congratulated all on their courage on playing before a large audience.