Ross Kemp greets residents on tour of Clifton

Former Eastenders actor and TV hardman Ross Kemp visited the estate last month to help support a political campaign.

The former documentary maker, who has also appeared in programs such as the SAS drama and Ultimate Force, was greeted by a large crowd outside the Whitegate Primary School on 6th June in Clifton.

Mr Kemp also visited the Highbank Community Centre on Farnborough Road for an hour-long Q and A meeting with local residents.

The 52-year-old was campaigning in Clifton alongside Nottingham South Labour MP Lilian    Greenwood ahead of the General Election.

Speaking to the Local News after the event, Lilian Greenwood said: “I was delighted that Ross Kemp came back to Clifton and support my campaign.”