Robots being trialled in Clifton to help workers in factories

By Thomas Hewitt

Robots are to be trialled at Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus to help workers in factories.

The robots will be taught how to pick up human qualities in order to improve how they are used in factories at the new £11m University Campus in Clifton.

Based at the Campus’s College of Science and Technology sector, researchers will look to develop techniques that can improve hand-eye co-ordination for humanoid robots that are used by industry in automated production.

Prof Martin McGinnity explained the research in the robot arena tied into Industry 4.0 – the so-called “fourth industrial revolution”, which describes the trend of artificial intelligence and machine learning being used to create more efficient factories and better production systems.

He said: “If you can give a robot that sense of touch, it can allow them to sense something that’s very gentle and do more fine manipulation tasks.

“It’s capabilities that we take for granted as humans and they need to be developed from scratch for robots.

“This is coming – robotics and automation are a big issue for the UK right now and we need to make sure we’re equipped in terms of the skills and capability to take advantage, bringing products to market faster, cheaper and more efficiently.”

The robots include a Sawyer robot arm, with its hand and fingertips created using parts from different manufacturers to increase its tactile sensing capability, and the £100,000 iCub humanoid robot that is designed for research.

Nottingham Trent University vice-chancellor, Edward Peck, said: “This research gives us much more capacity to develop our science, which both helps to develop students who can boost the local economy while driving research and innovation.”

“We do research here that stands comparison with any other research in the world, and this is the latest example.”