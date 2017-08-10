Roar-some competition gives Nottingham’s children a chance to win a bean bag starring their own ‘dream dinosaur’

Children aged 11 and under have the chance to win a giant bean bag featuring their drawing of their ‘dream dinosaur’ by entering a competition that is being run by Nottingham-based manufacturing company, GreatBeanBags™, to celebrate the Dinosaurs of China exhibition that has landed in the city this summer.

The first prize winner will receive the giant bean bag featuring a printed version of their own drawing, as well as a family ticket to the Dinosaurs of China exhibition currently showing in Nottingham’s Wollaton Hall and Lakeside Arts, Nottingham.

Two runners up will receive a family ticket to the Dinosaurs of China exhibit as well as having their dinosaur design showcased on the website.

The competition launched on Monday 10th July and will close at midnight on Saturday 30th September 2017. Parents are invited to submit their children’s designs by email via the competition website; all entries will then be shown in the online gallery.

Patrick Tonks, creative director at GreatBeanBags™, said:

“As a Nottingham-based business, we’re so pleased to see that an exclusive exhibition has landed in the city – it’s a historic event!

“We’re keen to get everyone involved in the fun and so we’ve launched this competition to encourage Nottingham’s younger community to get creative after being inspired by the arrival of the Dinosaurs of China.

“By entering the competition, children have the chance to win a memento of this roar-some experience long after the exhibition has ended.”

Adam Smith, Curator of Natural Sciences at Wollaton Hall, said:

“The ‘dream dinosaur’ competition is a terrific way for children to let their imaginations run wild and think about what dinosaurs may have looked like when they were alive. We know that many dinosaurs had feathers so I’m expecting some very bird-like designs in addition to scaly ground shakers! I look forward to seeing the drawings and winning design.”

The Dinosaurs of China exhibit is a one-time only world exclusive exhibition that is bringing fossils and specimens to Europe for the first time to demonstrate the evolution of dinosaurs into the birds that exist today .

Wollaton Hall will host the main exhibition with a complementary exhibition running at Lakeside Arts, from 1st July to 29th October.

Founded in 1992, GreatBeanBags™ is a Nottingham-based manufacturing company that sells Europe’s largest range of bean bag sizes and designs, all of which are handmade right here in Nottingham. It supplies bean bags for schools, homes, offices and as medical aids, and its products have been featured on shows like Big Brother, The X Factor and 60 Minute MakeOver.