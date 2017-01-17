RNLI off to a flying start

The West Bridgford branch of the RNLI held a one day collection at Morrisons supermarket in Gamston. This collection coincided with an Arctic blast which swept down the country. Despite this, the shoppers were warm hearted and donated £776.

Some people regard Friday the 13th as an unlucky day, but this was not the case for the RNLI. It was a brilliant day.

Unexpectedly, Tesco invited the RNLI nationally to collect in specified supermarkets throughout the country on 15th January.

One of the nominated stores was at Beeston and as the West Bridgford branch is the nearest in the county to that location, at short notice they were asked by RNLI HQ if they could provide collectors.

This was a challenge as they had committed all their collectors to the Gamston collection on the 13th January.

The branch were able to scrape together a small team and covered the second collection. This was achieved by a couple of collectors spending five hours at Tesco and others working double shifts.

Their efforts were well rewarded as they collected £386. This gives a total collected in that week of £1,162. This gives the RNLI a flying start to the new fundraising year.

The RNLI would like to thank the management and staff of Morrisons and Tesco for their help and support and also their customers for their generosity.

And our collectors for their devotion in trying conditions. Thank you all.

Article by Graham Christian