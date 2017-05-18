Resource Centre embracing Beeston and beyond

Many will be familiar with the long-established Middle Street Resource Centre, but how many know exactly what goes on behind its doors, what’s on offer, and what changes have been implemented since its inception in the 1970s?

Beeston Local News caught up with development officer Paul Walsh and mental health support worker Lynda Lally to find out a little more

The centre’s history can be traced back to 1972, when it was originally known as Beeston Psychiatric Day Centre.

It came close to closing down in 2012, but thanks to a well-staged campaign from the local community, it survived and has now expanded its fundamental role as a mental health support service to become a community hub which embraces and welcomes the wider community in the Beeston area.

Recognised as a charity and staffed largely by volunteers, the building has an attractive café which has recently been refurbished, activity rooms hosting a wealth of different pursuits, meeting rooms and conference facilities, all of which are available to anyone who cares to drop in and at very reasonable rates.

Whatever your interest, be it art, music, painting, textiles, poetry, stained glass crafts, woodworking or gardening, you will find them all on offer within the centre.

Special mention must be made to a wonderfully-attended and manicured garden, and a music room which is stocked with a multitude of equipment and wide array of different instruments.

Paul told The Local News: “To give an indication of how things have grown, the café was taking about £50 per week just two years ago, whereas now that figure has grown to upwards of £800 per week.

“The ethos of the centre is to support people with mental health challenges and difficulties, but we have opened it up as a community centre for the people of Beeston and Broxtowe, partly to help break the stigma attached to mental health issues.”

If you are interested in finding out more, or would like to become involved as a volunteer, you can contact Middle Street Resource Centre by phone 0115 925 2516. They can also be found on Facebook.