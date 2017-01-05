Resolving to sing in 2017

Members of a choir are encouraging everyone to make their New Year’s resolution to sing, whatever their ability.

The Tuneless Choir, open to those who “can’t carry a tune in a bucket”, began in West Bridgford in January 2016. It has proved to be very popular, with well over a hundred people attending twice a month. Many other Tuneless Choirs have formed around the country, with one in Beeston due to start up on 11th January.

Founder Nadine Cooper says, “We knew about the benefits of singing before we launched the choir last year. It releases endorphins – the brain’s feel-good chemicals. Singing in a choir has been shown to have an even greater effect – it can reduce anxiety and depression, and increase life satisfaction. Since the launch, new research has shown that singing in a choir helps reduce stress and boost the immune system, which suggests that it can help the body fight serious illnesses such as cancer, alongside conventional treatments of course. People say it takes their minds off the day’s troubles and boost their moods, but mostly that they do it simply because it’s fun.“

Nadine believes that since most serious New Year’s resolutions slip before the first month of the year is out, it makes more sense to resolve to do something enjoyable. “Many people I know had a difficult 2016 personally, and many bizarre and terrible things happened around the world, to the point that one dictionary company recently chose ‘surreal’ as its word of the year. Instead of beating ourselves up about bad habits, we should take the opportunity to do something uplifting in the New Year. I’ll hit the age of 50 in 2017 and we used to always be singing at school, at church, and round the Guides’ campfire when I was young, and so this is about getting back to that simple pleasure.”

The leader of the West Bridgford choir, Bernie Bracha, says, “Whatever your ability you can find somewhere to sing, and I’d encourage you to do so. Tuneless Choir is making a difference to people’s lives, and we would love more people to discover the delight of belting out the lyrics to their favourite songs, whether it is with us or with a more conventional choir.”

The Tuneless Choir sings popular songs, with ‘Daydream Believer’ by The Monkees topping a recent poll. People aren’t divided into parts, so everyone sings the lead vocals at whatever pitch they can manage. This results in a sound much better than the sum of the individuals, and one which has been compared to a rugby or football crowd. “Having no fear of judgement really does give our choir members the confidence to ‘sing like no one is listening’, which has become our motto.” adds Bernie.

The Beeston Tuneless Choir will meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month, with the launch event on Wednesday 11th January from 7.45pm to 9.30pm. This will be held at the Methodist Church, Chilwell Road, NG9 1EH. Places can be booked online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tuneless-choir-beeston-launch-tickets-29523848626

First time attendance at either choir costs £10 including registration. It’s then the equivalent of £5 per week for a term, or £7 if you “pay as you go”, including refreshments.

Photo Beeston: The team that is starting Beeston Tuneless Choir, with organiser Carol Carty centre, and choir leader Elizabeth Lee on the far left. Photo credit: Lisa