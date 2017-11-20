Remembrance Day has a new significance for pupils at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy

Children at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy are only just getting to know Shaun Martwich, the man who keeps their school in tip top condition as the new site manager.

But Shaun didn’t always work in schools and previously served for 35 years in the Parachute Regiment.

Unaware of his military background, the children were in for a surprise on Friday when Shaun turned up to school dressed in his number 2 dress uniform for the Remembrance service at the school!

Shaun said, “Not a lot of the children knew of my background, and some of them asked me where I got my ‘badges’ from! So it gave me a chance to talk to them- not about my medals, – but that conflict has affected so many people and that we must remember the contribution that past and present service people have made to protect the values we hold dearly. Many of the children here will have family members who have been involved in not just the First and Second World Wars, but the Falklands, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan too.”