Reduced bus service for Rushcliffe with withdrawal and changes to Trentbarton services

Trentbarton is to make several changes to some of its services from July, including the withdrawal of its Rushcliffe Villager V2 service.

Trentbarton say the changes are necessary because the V2 is “no longer a commercially sustainable service”.

Rushcliffe Villager V1 will continue to run, with a small route alteration within Bingham.

Rushcliffe Mainline’s limited number of peak time extensions to Bottesford will cease.

Rushcliffe Villager V1 will see a route change in Bingham. The service will no longer run along Wychwood Road and Carnarvon Place, instead travelling along Nottingham Road and will finish at Broadmarsh Bus Station instead of Friar Lane.

Customers in Cotgrave and West Bridgford, who have used the V2, will need to use the Cotgrave Connection and Rushcliffe Mainline respectively to journey into and out of Nottingham.

Trentbarton director of service delivery, Tom Morgan (pictured), said: “It is regrettable that we have to withdraw V2, but it has seen a steady decline in customer numbers over several years.

“We know its remaining customers will be disappointed, but the V2 is no longer a commercially sustainable service, even with the tender subsidy from Nottinghamshire County Council.

“We tried hard, alongside the council, to stabilise the service. We’ve tried joint-marketing campaigns, leaflet drops, free weekly tickets to tempt people to try the service, plus customer breakfasts and market day events.

“We tried evening buses last year but they also had very low take-up. We even invested in brand-new buses at the outset of the route, but it hasn’t worked.

“The council have some services through affected villages and they will be considering options for servicing those villages through supported bus services again.”

The changes will come into effect on Sunday 23rd July.