Redeemer Church launches in local youth and community centre

The Redeemer Church Nottingham has launched in the Beeston Youth and Community Centre

To celebrate they are holding a community fun day on Sunday 17th September at the Beeston Youth and Community Centre.

There will be a special church service from 10:30am to 12noon, followed by a fun afternoon from 1pm until 3:30pm.

It is for people of all ages with free activities including bouncy castle, face painting, old school sports day, tea, cake, and craft activities.

There will also be food and drinks.

Redeemer Church is a new church that has been started by Cornerstone Church, Castle Boulevard.

About 80 adults and 40 children meet each Sunday morning from 10:30am to 12noon in the Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End.

For further details see the website www.redeemerchurch.org.uk.