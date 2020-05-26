Rain holds off for Guides’ ‘Night in a Box’

Guides from Newark joined around 100 members of Girlguiding Nottinghamshire in sleeping out under cardboard to highlight the plight of the homeless.

Aged from 10 upwards, the girls arrived at Girlguiding Nottinghamshire’s Elton campsite armed with a cardboard box which would be their only shelter for the night.

After queuing for a simple supper from the soup kitchen, they then warmed up during a campfire singalong before bedding down in their boxes.

Despite the gloomy forecast, the rain held off for most of the night and the Guides rose early on Saturday morning – still smiling.

All the girls had been sponsored to take part in the sleep-out and the money raised will be donated to Framework, the Nottingham-based homelessness charity.

The Guides acknowledged their heightened appreciation of some of the issues associated with homelessness.

“While it’s fun if you do this sort of thing with other Guides, you also get to see the serious side,” reflected Eleanor Bedford (13) of 1st Claypole Guides.

Iona Bedford (10) agreed, saying: “I would do it again. We experienced something new and when you’re with friends it’s better.”

But Ellee-Mae Hudson (12), also a member of 1st Claypole Guides, had to deal with some practical concerns, explaining: “My box fell apart.”

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire is recruiting additional adult volunteers in order to whittle down the waiting lists and create more events and opportunities like the Night in a Box for girls and young women all over the county.

Anyone interested in finding out what’s involved is invited to call 0115 987 7220 or visit www.girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk

For details on Framework and its work with the homeless in Nottingham, visit www.frameworkha.org

Photo: Members of 1st Claypole Guides ready for their Night in a Box – L-R Inez Coles (12), Eleanor Bedford (13) and Belle Dunlop (13).