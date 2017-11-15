RadVentures hosts BBC Radio Modern Folk Awards winners

RadVentures, Radcliffe’s Resident’s Arts Group launches its 2018 ‘professionals on tour’ season by hosting Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, twice winners of BBC Radio Folk Awards over the past four years, and one of the UK modern folk scene’s most popular singer-songwriter partnerships. They will be in concert at Grange Hall on Sunday 21st January.

Their reputation guarantees greatly varied and original songs covering a range of musical tales, from wicked mermaids to Norwegian legends, to a lonely whale!

Following their last two highly praised albums ‘Tomorrow Will Follow Today’ and ‘Hidden People‘ loyal and new fans of Folk and acoustic music have a great opportunity to see them play ‘live’ as the pair tour the country over the next few months.

With over 20 years of music-making alongside other top ranking Folk performer including Cara Dillon, The Levellers, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have more than proved their musical credentials. Their on-stage musical relationship is splendid and guarantees a great night out for all ages.

Event: Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman in concert

Date & Venue: Sunday 21 January 2018, 7.30pm at Grange Hall, Radcliffe on Trent, NG12 2FB

Cabaret style – bring your own drinks and nibbles

Tickets: £9.00 from Pen2Paper, Main Rd, Radcliffe (next to veg shop) from mid-December 2017

RadVentures direct Tel: 07718 159 520

Website: www.radventures.org.uk