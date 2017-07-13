Radcliffe’s casino night beats last year’s result and raises big bucks for charity

The Grange Hall in Radcliffe-on-Trent hosted its second charity casino themed evening and topped last year by raising even more money for the local infant and nursery school.

The charity casino night raised over £2,400, bringing the wider community together and selling over 170 tickets.

Guests were invited to dress to impress and play on the fun casino games run by Bingham-based 0Casino, watch live music by local talents Matty Haynes and be amazed by magician Ian Barradell’s tricks.

The money was raised through ticket sales to over 18s, selling raffle tickets on the night where prizes included an Amazon Echo, plus generous beauty, dining and entertainment vouchers.

There was also a bar, selling various drinks including real ale provided by local Lenton Lane Brewery.

The event was organised by Radcliffe-on-Trent Infant and Nursery School’s parent’s committee, known as RAINS, which is a charitable organisation made up primarily of parents and some teaching staff from the school.

Hannah Whiteman and Sarah Kingwill, joint-chairs of the committee, help organise the event and said: “We are absolutely over the moon that we beat last year’s total rand have generated such a huge amount for our school.

“The night was a great success and we want to thank everyone who supported the event in various ways.

“We look forward to investing the money back into the school for our children to benefit.”