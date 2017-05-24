Radcliffe teenager Travis leading karting championship

Radcliffe-on-Trent Travis Coyne has his sights set on success and is already leading two of the championships he is racing in.

Back in December, the Local News reported on the remarkable progress for the Radcliffe teenager in the karting world.

Travis is currently racing in a sprint series and MSA race series and is leading both championships and, as you can see from the pictures, is proudly supporting the Nottingham Local News logo.

His dad, Derek, said: “He is also racing in the NKF series which takes place at eight different tracks around the country.

“At present is classed as a novice so has to start all the heat races at the back on new tracks to him, but is doing a fantastic job as he is in currently in third place in that championship.

“His other target this year is to enter the ‘E’ Plate event in June.

“This is a one-off event and the winner on the day is crowned English champion for the class they are racing in and gets to race with the ‘E’ plate for the year instead of a number.

“It will be difficult for him as all the big-budget teams will be there, but it will be valuable experience and we will be trying to raise a small amount of sponsorship for him for this event.”