Radcliffe technician reaches final in national Health & Beauty Awards

By Jason Benskin

A nail bar boss, whose salon is in Radcliffe On Trent, has had her skills recognised by reaching the final 10 at the forthcoming English Hair and Beauty Awards in Leicester.

Bingham resident Lysa Glover, who owns L.G Nails & Beauty on Station Terrace, Radcliffe, was overjoyed when she was whittled down from thousands, to be named one of the ten finalists in the Nail Technician of The Year category.

“I was over the moon, and so happy,” Lysa told Rushcliffe Local News.

She continued: “What’s made this extra special for me, is that I was nominated for the award by my customers. I’m very touched and flattered that so many took the time and effort to put me forward”.

Lysa has a rich history in the beauty business which began in Nottingham back in 1990. Fast forward to 2003, and after a chance meeting with a nail technician in Bingham, she decided to formally train with Creative Nail Design who are the global leader in professional nail, hand and foot beauty.

Her profile within the industry has since gone from strength to strength, to the point where she now passes on her expertise to recruits through her Creative Nail Design training academy which is situated above the salon.

The show stopping grand finale of the English Hair and Beauty Awards is set to be staged in March.