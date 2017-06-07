Radcliffe-on-Trent Skatepark reopens with special ceremony

Radcliffe-on-Trent Skatepark hosted a reopening event to celebrate both its 20th anniversary and the reopening of the park after it closed in the summer of 2016.

Radcliffe-on-Trent Skatepark was founded in 1997 as an antidote to youth boredom in the village, where previously there had only been play parks for younger children.

In its 20 years, the skatepark has provided a training ground for a number of semi-professional riders and skaters, and has been enjoyed by thousands of people.

When it closed down, the community came together to get it up and running again, fundraising over £2,500 with an online campaign.

The long-term intention to gain funding for a concrete skatepark to replace the existing wooden structures, ensuring its longevity.

Parish councillor, Alice Tomlinson, said: “It was a fantastic family day that celebrated not only the reopening of the skatepark, but also this wonderful community of Radcliffe-on-Trent and what we have been able to achieve all working together. Well done everyone.”

An estimated 300 to 400 people attended the reopening event, cementing the position of the park in the hearts of the community.

The celebration included music, food and drink, a handprint mural workshop for children, bouncy castles and skatepark merchandise, as well as the opportunity to input into the future design of a concrete park.

A number of parish and borough councillors attended the event, including Kay Cutts, a long-time supporter of the park, and the new Rushcliffe Borough Council leader Simon Robinson.

As well as a number of semi-pro riders and skaters from around the East Midlands, Dan White, a Nottingham artist, painted a mural for Keifer Davies, who sadly died last year in a motorbike accident on the A52.

Around £400 was raised on the day and will go towards the continued maintenance of the park and further repairs, until the Skatepark Committee can secure funding for a concrete park.