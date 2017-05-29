Radcliffe-on-Trent Skatepark re-opens in time for 20th anniversary

On Sunday 28th May, Radcliffe-on-Trent Skatepark will be hosting a re-opening event to celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In summer of 2016 the skatepark was deemed unsafe to use and was closed down.

A team of volunteers have spent hours fundraising, then repairing the skatepark to make sure it can be used again.

Radcliffe-on-Trent Skatepark was founded in 1997. The skatepark has provided a training ground for a number of semi-professional riders and skaters for 20 years – and has been enjoyed by thousands of people.

When it closed down, the community came together to get it up and running again, fundraising over £2,500 with an online campaign.

The long-term intention is to gain funding for a concretes skatepark to replace the existing wooden structures, ensuring its longevity.

The skatepark is a special part of the community. It is the chosen location for two memorial benches.

One for the founder David Hunnam who died two years ago and the other for Jack Archer, a local schoolboy who died last year in a road accident.

Additionally, two of the ramps are named after a child – Kieran Hancock and at the re-opening event there will be a new memorial wall mural unveiled for local man Kiefer Davies

Alice Tomlinson, parish councillor for Radcliffe-on-Trent, said: “The village is very proud of the skatepark.

“The parish council were overwhelmed by the support of local residents to help reopen as soon as possible.

“It really was a community effort, working together, that demonstrated how loved the Skatepark is by all.”

The re-opening will be a positive celebration of this amazing community space loved by many.

There will be music, food and drink, a hand print mural workshop for children, bouncy castles, skatepark merchandise and an opportunity to input into the future design of the concrete park.