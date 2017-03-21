Radcliffe man jives his way to Strictly Air Ambulance this week

The prized Strictly Air Ambulance Glitter Ball is up for grabs once again as contestants compete to be crowned 2017 champion of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance fundraising event.

Celebrity judges Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara will watch closely as six contestants and their professional dance partners perform everything from the Quicksteps to the Tango at Charter Hall, Colchester, Essex.

Julian Naylor of Radcliffe has worked with Essex & Herts Air Ambulance on its Flight For Life Lottery since 2009.

The director of Tower Lotteries said he was encouraged to take part during a celebration event to mark a successful milestone in the Flight For Life Lottery.

Julian explained: “My dancing skills were non-existent before I started training for Strictly Air Ambulance and I have to say training is exhausting. I am a complete novice and apart from dancing on nights out, I have never done any formal dancing. My mind is completely blown away.”

Tickets have almost sold out for this year’s event, which will be hosted once again by Heart Radio’s Su Harrison.

Last year’s event, featuring celebrity judges Giovanni Pernice and Joanne Clifton, raised more than £55,000 for Essex Air Ambulance.

Julian, who will perform the Viennese Waltz and the Jive, is determined to do well on the night.

He added: “My friends and family constantly take the mickey out of me but I really want to do well and give it my best.”