Pupils discover Rushcliffe Country Park at dusk

On Wednesday 29th March, youngsters in Nottingham will take part in a ‘Night Walk’ to explore nature and wildlife in the countryside, with the help of a grant from national education charity, the Ernest Cook Trust.

The project is run by Ignite! – a local not-for-profit company founded in 2007 – in partnership with Dovecote Primary in Clifton, volunteer scientists from the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University and local artist Chrys Allen.

This will be the first of a series of three Night Walks that will take place at Rushcliffe Country Park. The series, which includes walks in Spring, Summer and Autumn, aims to allow year 5 pupils to experience seasonal changes in nature.

Pupils will explore their sensory experience of the natural world – interpreting the smells and sounds of the countryside through art. Follow-on sessions in school will involve pupils exploring the science around their locality and comparing urban and rural environments. “Exploring the countryside at dusk helps pupils experience nature through heightened sensory experiences, sparking enthusiasm and broadening their understanding of the countryside,” said Rick Hall, founder of Ignite!. “In a society where children may seem disconnected from the natural world, this project aims to engage ‘harder to reach’ young people in science and nature, building awareness of different environments and sparking their curiosity.”

The grant donor, the Ernest Cook Trust, is one of the UK’s leading educational charities and actively encourages children and young people to learn from the land through hands-on educational opportunities on its estates and by giving grants.