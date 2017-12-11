Pre-school playgroup thrilled with Co-op community fund donation

Radcliffe-on-Trent Pre-School Playgroup were thrilled to take some of the children down to their local Co-op store in Radcliffe-on-Trent to collect a cheque for £2,220.38 and say a big thank you.

This was following their successful application to become one of Co-op’s Community Causes.

The fund, set up by Co-op in September 2016, uses money from carrier bag sales, and from 1% of sales of selected own brand products, to distribute between selected charities and voluntary organisations on a six- monthly cycle.

Nikki Farnsworth, Radcliffe-on-Trent Pre-School Playgroup’s committee chair, said: “As a not-for-profit voluntary committee-led pre-school playgroup, we rely heavily on donations and fund raising to purchase equipment for our setting.

“This donation is absolutely amazing, and ensures we are able to keep our prices affordable for our local parents, but still purchase what we need to make sure our children have a fantastic setting to come and play in.”

For Co-op too, the ability to assist local causes is something that store manager Wayne Holmes values highly.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to support our local pre-school playgroup in this way.

“We are actively seeking other local causes to support, and would encourage any local voluntary groups or charities to get in touch with us.”

The children were certainly excited to take a walk down to their local store and the goodie bags that staff had prepared for them were the icing on the cake.