Poppy and Pint: CAMRA award is dedicated to the pub’s regulars

Lady Bay’s Poppy and Pint won CAMRA’s Nottingham branch pub of the year. We sent reporter Craig Sharp-Weir – a former landlord of the Test Match in West Bridgford – to meet the pub’s general manager James Halfpenny…

Lights, CAMRA, Action. Myself and James have crossed paths many times, having been a publican of four Nottingham-based pubs myself over the last decade, but I was on the other side of the bar for my visit to the Poppy and Pint. Not only has the pub won Nottingham’s CAMRA award, but James is currently Castle Rock’s manager of the year. The pub was also recognised in the Nottingham Food Awards thanks to the culinary talent of his sister Vanessa McGuire.

The Poppy and Pint is a gem in the heart of Lady Bay, having taken residence at the former British Legion building just off the beaten track at the end of Pierrepont Road. It took its name as a doff of the cap to the organisation and the history of the building.

Having to cope with the dominance of Greene King with their huge investments in the surrounding pubs, such as The Lady Bay and my old dearly-loved venue The Test Match Hotel, James has not only survived but conquered, yet modestly gives a lot of this credit to the support and community spirit of those who use the pub.

James said: “We are all about the community, service and standards. This CAMRA award is thanks to the pub’s locals and regulars – and the clubs and groups who use the Poppy and Pint as their venue.

“Lisa Brindley has run Tai Chi and wellbeing class at the Poppy and Pint since it opened and is still there today six years on, as is Honor who just celebrated her 93rd birthday and has only recently stopped attending the adult ballet classes.”

There really is something for everyone at this welcoming and friendly establishment, which boasts a separate function room, strongly promoted by Trap 6 Events, run by another of the pub’s local regulars, Simon.

The various events bring kudos to the pub with award-winning album artists like John Otaway on Friday 24th May and Chris Difford of Squeeze fame, along with classic veteran hit-maker Dean Freidman. We should ‘thank our lucky stars’ to have such famous talent on our humble doorstep.

James clearly knows how to keep a good pint and is no stranger to hard work, having grafted his way up the ladder in many bars after his university stint.

The brewery have certainly had their pound of flesh from Mr Halfpenny over his 25-year employment. After coming third in 2015 and runner-up in 2016, his hard work and dedication has finally paid off with a first prize in 2017, putting him into the finals for the whole of the UK.