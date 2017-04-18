Plant fair success at Holme Pierrepont Hall

Flower Power Fairs brought a magnificent plant fair to the Spring Gardens at Holme Pierrepont Hall.

Over 800 people came along to buy quality British-grown plants to enhance their gardens.

They also took in the lovely gardens at the hall and watched the antics of the delightful Jacob sheep lambs in the paddocks next to the gardens.

Organiser, Judy Popley, said: “It was a beautiful warm spring day and people continued coming to the fair until we closed at 4pm.

“We’ll be back next year on the same weekend.”

Flower Power Fairs is a small event business owned by Judy Popley who is just celebrating her 10th year organising these events.