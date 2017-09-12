Plans to build quarry on farm land in Clifton

The Local News understands that a sand and gravel quarry could be built at Mill Hill and Barton, just outside of Clifton.

Earlier this year, London Rock Supplies and Greenfield Associates submitted plans to the Nottinghamshire County and Nottingham City Council for a sand and gravel quarry.

Some 3.4 million tonnes of sand and gravel could be extracted over a 12 to 15-year period from the 217-acre site and according to the county council, the development would generate an average of 57 HGV trips per day.

Proposals also suggest that the site would be split in two, with the floodplain area being used to extract the minerals and the higher ground for a processing plant.

An environmental impact report, submitted with the application earlier this year, concluded that sufficient measures would be taken to mitigate visual, sound and air quality disturbance and that the two-year plans to restore the land for wildlife and farming once the quarry was shut would have a positive impact.

However, the closest settlement to the quarry would be at the village of Barton-in-Fabis where some residents are worried about potential noise, traffic, loss of wildlife and dust problems and have promised to fight back against the application.

A petition against the proposed quarry construction has been posted around the area.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire County Council said: “Nottinghamshire County Council can confirm it has received a planning application for a sand and gravel quarry development on land near to Barton-in-Fabis.

“The application has been checked and validated and is now open for consultation. The normal consultation period is three weeks, however, given the significant scale and likely interest in the application we have extend the consultation period by a further two weeks, to October 9.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.