Plans emerge for specifications of Toton’s High Speed 2 station

Plans have begun to emerge for the HS2 station at Toton, part of the proposed high-speed rail link that will connect the East Midlands with London in under an hour.

The proposals unveiled so far include six platforms for the high-speed trains and four platforms which will connect to local stations, including Nottingham.

Parking will be underground at the site and it is believed Nottingham’s tram system will be extended to the station, although this is yet to be officially confirmed.

The Beeston Local News understands that the extension to the new planned HS2 station, from the current end of the line at Toton Lane, is being considered by the government.

If approved, the time taken to travel to the HS2 station by tram will be around 40 minutes. The proposed journey length from Toton to London on HS2 is expected to be 51 minutes, according to figures announced by the government.

It would mean a journey time from Nottingham City Centre to London via tram and then train would be around 90 minutes, quicker than any journey at present on the Midland Mainline from Nottingham station to London St Pancras.

It is understood that trains will also link Nottingham and Toton with the journey time expected to be shorter than the tram, but those journey lengths are yet to be confirmed.

High Speed 2 will link London, Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester.

The government has said that the new HS2 trains will carry over 300,000 people a day and will triple seats available out of Euston at peak hours.

They say this will free up space on the existing network for additional commuter and freight services.

HS2 is expected to create around 25,000 jobs during construction, as well as 2,000 apprenticeships.

It will also support growth in the wider economy, worth an additional 100,000 jobs.

The project has been years in the making, but it wasn’t until January 2012 that the secretary of state for transport announced that HS2 would go ahead.

It will made up of a Y-shaped network with stations at London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and the East Midlands (Toton), conveying up to 26,000 people each hour at speeds of up to 250mph.

It would be built in two stages. Phase one would be a 140-mile route from London to the West Midlands, which the government hope will be constructed by 2026.

Phase two, from Birmingham to both Leeds and Manchester, will take a little longer with a competition date of 2033.