Planning permission granted for Winning Post site

Nottingham City Council have now granted outline planning permission for developers to build eight new homes on the site of the Winning Post pub on Farnborough Road.

Grace Machin Planning and Property have recently submitted an application to demolish the pub, which closed in December last year, and tarmac over the site ready for potential further development.

A full planning application will have to be submitted to the city council before work can commence to construct the eight houses on the site.

If the proposals are accepted, the development would offer a mix of three and four-bedroom properties, each with two parking spaces.

The head of planning at the council, Paul Seddon, explained that the project must be started within the next two years.

Back in 1954, the council granted a 99-year lease for the land to be used as a public house, but last year the authority agreed to sell the two-storey building for an undisclosed amount.

It came after the leaseholder of the pub sold their remaining 37-year interest in the lease to a third party, who then approached the council to buy its freehold interest in the land.

A planning statement submitted by Nick Grace, a partner at the company, said: “Although the proposal involves the ultimate loss of a public house, the ‘business’ has been declining for a considerable period of time.

“It is simply now unviable and unrealistic to consider that this public house has a long-term viable future.

“Rather than the premises becoming long-term vacant and a focus for anti-social behaviour, we consider that a viable re-use of the site should be positively considered now.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.