Plan for Winning Post to be turned into residential development

The former Winning Post pub in Clifton has been earmarked to be turned into a residential development.

The proposals, put forward by Developers Grace Machin Planning and Property, would see the current building demolished and eight houses built in its place.

The planning application is now being considered by Nottingham City Council.

The application to the council said: “The development will offer a mix of three and four-bedroomed dwellings and respects the scale of the neighbouring buildings.

“Although the proposal involves the ultimate loss of a Public House (PH), the business has been declining for a considerable period of time and it is simply now unviable and unrealistic to consider that this PH has a long-term viable future.

“Rather than the premises becoming long-term vacant and a focus for anti-social behaviour, we consider that a viable re-use of the site should be positively considered now.

“The site could not be more accessible to buses. It is within very easy access of public transport and, within the wider area, to local services, such as health, leisure, education, shopping and employment. The proposal therefore accords with Local Plan Policies.

“The proposed development of the site for residential would not be out of character with the wider area.

”The site could be developed without any significantly detrimental impacts – overlooking, overshadowing or appearing overbearing – resulting upon the nearest neighbours to the site.

“On one side is a Co-Op convenience store and on the other is a significant gap to the nearest houses, as a footpath and landscaped area provides a break which has long-term permanency.

“We consider that this brownfield site is highly sustainable and residential development would be in keeping with neighbouring land uses.”