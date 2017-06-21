Permission granted for new Gamston hotel

Rushcliffe Borough Council has granted planning permission, subject to conditions, for 27-bed hotel at the site of the current Gamston Lock pub on the A52.

The application has been put forward by the Marston’s pub chain.

A hotel would be built on the part of the existing car park and would sit alongside the current pub.

The pub was formerly called The Bridge but was gutted by fire in December 2013 and the Gamston Lock opened in October 2014.

With part of the car park being built on, concern had been raised about the number of spaces for users of the hotel and pub.

This has been addressed now with the inclusion of eight extra spaces to make a total of 105 in a revised application

Developers have three years to begin building the hotel and the council has stipulated that existing trees and hedges around the development must be retained.