Parents have their say on cuts to schools

By Thomas Hewitt

Clifton parents have expressed their views on the proposed £22 million government cuts to Nottingham’s schools.

A new national funding formula is being planned for April 2018, which will change the amount of funding many schools get towards their costs. Some schools will get further funding, others will get less.

If the proposals by the government go ahead, 98% of Nottingham schools are anticipated to lose money.

While some schools in Nottingham are set to lose over £22 million by 2019-20 in real terms, schools in some of the wealthiest areas of England are set to gain.

In Clifton, schools are set to lose over £1.5 million, which works out on average of over £520 loss per pupil if the proposals go ahead.

Councillor Sam Webster said: “It’s nothing less than outrageous for the government to take £22 million from schools in Nottingham, the equivalent of £578 per child, only to hand the money to new grammar schools and new free schools in areas where they’re not needed.

“It is now becoming urgent that the government ends the obsession with school structures and focus resources where they’re most needed.”

Tracy Bonner, whose son attends a primary school in Clifton, said: “Looking at these figures, it does seem that most of Nottingham schools are going to lose money.

“My son’s school have already had to look closely at it spending in the last year.

“They can’t afford to lose any more money. We need to invest in our children today, to see results in the future.”