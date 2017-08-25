Palace Theatre announces a beauty of a cast for this year’s pantomime

The Palace Theatre has announced the full cast for this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Already announced is Jonathan Wrather, best known as Pierce Harris from Emmerdale, who will be playing baddie Eugene.

Joining Jonathan, and making a welcome return to the Palace, is Tim Freeman as Dame Dorothy-Do-It. Tim won a legion of fans as Dame Trot in 2016’s hit production, Jack and the Beanstalk, and is thrilled to be returning. He says, “the Palace is such a lovely theatre with a great crew, and best of all are the Newark audiences who are always up for a laugh! Playing Dame is great as you get to have cheeky laughs with the audience and the rest of the cast – messing around with custard pies and getting paid for it, what could be better?!”.

Alongside Jonathan and Tim will be Ryan Willis as Dame Dorothy’s daft son, Willy Do-It, Isabella Rubin as Beauty, David Gilbrook as Beauty’s Father, Jamie Sheerman as Pimple, Adam Pettit as the Beast and Anna Mitcham as the Enchantress.

The pantomime will once again be directed by Mairi Cowieson and choreographed by Graeme Pickering. Mairi says, “I really enjoy working on the panto in Newark as the town has a real community spirit and all the venue staff work hard to make the panto a great success.”

“It’s exciting to do Beauty and the Beast this year after the huge popularity of the film. The panto version is, of course, different to the Disney version and has a lot more comedy in it, but the basic story is the same and we know audiences are going to love it”.

Budding performers can audition for their chance to join the professionals on stage in Beauty and the Beast on Sunday 17th September, as the Palace holds an open call for the show’s junior chorus. Children aged between 9 and 16 and living within half an hour of the theatre are eligible to audition. Registration starts at 9.30am and more details are available from palacenewark.com.

Beauty and the Beast runs from Friday 8th December until Wednesday 3rd January. Tickets are on sale now.