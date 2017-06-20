Oxjam Beeston 2017 dates announced

The local Oxjam team have announced that for the seventh year running Beeston will be hosting the very popular and successful Oxjam Music Festival with events planned in July, October and November.

Oxjam is a major fundraiser for Oxfam and also the UK’s largest music festival.

Taking place in towns and cities across the UK, volunteers celebrate music in their local communities by organising their own events in aid of Oxfam.

Beeston is firmly on the Oxjam map having raised over £60,000 all for Oxfam, and ranking in the top three Oxjam fundraisers for the last three years.

Since embarking on their fantastic Oxjam journey in 2011, Beeston has built up the festival from nothing to a very successful community event of which the town is very proud.

Over the years several hundred artists have performed for free, including local successes, chart-topping St Raymond and The Voice finalist Lia White.

Equally important to Oxjam Beeston is the generosity of residents, organisations and businesses in the local community eager to give their time, resources or skills to this worthwhile cause.

Here are the Oxjam Beeston 2017 dates for your diary…

1st July – Oxjam Unplugged. An evening of acoustic and semi-acoustic music at Middle Street Resource Centre.

14th October – The Takeover. Twelve hours of music from more than 80 acts in bars, cafes and other venues throughout the town centre.

11th November – Classical Oxjam. An evening of classical music at Beeston Parish Church.

24th November – Oxjam Ceilidh. Foot-stomping music to dance to from the Beeston Ceilidh Collective at the Royal British Legion.

Want to get involved? Does your band want to take part? Would you or your business like to be a sponsor? Could you be a volunteer at the Takeover?

To find out more and for the latest information and tickets visit: www.oxjambeeston.org or follow them on Facebook at Oxjam Beeston Music Festival.