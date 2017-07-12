Opposition grows to revised Sharphill development access plan

Opposition is growing to plans from developers for a revised access plan to the site of the Sharphill development at Edwalton.

A recent planning application by Bovis Homes and John A Wells Ltd for the 600-home project proposed opening up the Musters Road entrance to all vehicles rather than the agreed barrier-restricted access for buses and emergency vehicles only.

Nottinghamshire County Council have recommended that plans be refused, saying: “It is considered that the proposal to open Musters Road to be unnecessary and contrary to the Local Plan, as well as those contained with the Melton Road Edwalton Development Framework, Supplementary Planning Document and therefore the Highway Authority strongly recommend its refusal.”

Local bus operator Nottingham City Transport also have major reservations about the proposed entrance to Sharphill.

NCT commercial manager, David Astill, said: “On behalf of NCT, I wish to express our disappointment at the proposed alteration to the traffic management arrangements at the proposed Sharphill development.

“Firstly, we believe that the junction of Boundary Road and Musters Road will become a very busy junction and create delays to services 8 and 9 which are already subject to tight schedules.

“Secondly, it has always been our view that the provision of a bus gate into the Sharphill Woods development would give the bus a unique advantage over private motoring, in that the bus would be able to offer a direct route to West Bridgford.

“By opening this junction to general traffic, this advantage is lost and potentially undermines the commercial sustainability of any bus link into this development from Musters Road.”

Edwalton councillor, Simon Robinson, said: “Whilst I totally accept this area has already been designated for housing under the Local Plan, I do have major concerns in two areas for the outline application submitted.

“The entrance to the site via Musters Road was always designated for public and emergency vehicles only, with a bus gate proposed.

“It is not acceptable to open this entrance to through traffic. The entrance area is not suitable to carry substantial traffic and the potential through traffic would be very detrimental to residents living near or on the spine road.

“I am very concerned at the lack of clarity on the community facilities for the site.

“It was envisaged there would be shared facility at the school. This is not clear.

“It is vital to the success of this development to provide extensive community facilities for all ages.”