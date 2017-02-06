Olympic Gymnasts Officially Open New Playground Equipment At Radcliffe School

By Jason Benskin

It was a somewhat inclement afternoon, but the weather didn’t dampen the spirits of staff, pupils and assembled guests as Olympic champions and sisters Becky and Ellie Downie kindly gave their time to officially open Radcliffe on Trent Infant and Nursery Schools brand new outside playground equipment.

The very impressive looking playground acquisition, known as the ‘Trim Trail’, is a mainly wooden structure consisting of beams, poles and ropes which forms an assault course that the children can navigate as part of their recreational time outside. Much to the obvious delight of the pupils, and in true Olympic spirit, Becky and Ellie were on hand to help the youngsters through their first fledgling steps of the course, before embarking on their official opening duties.

The equipment which helps promote team work and physical activity, improves balance and coordination and inspires a sense of achievement, was purchased by raising money through various fundraising events, including the recent and very successful Casino Night, run by the school’s PTA known as ‘RAINS’, which is a charitable organisation made up primarily of parents and carers of children at the school.

Extra funds were also secured through a local community group called ROTSPA (Radcliffe on Trent Swimming Pool Association) who had surplus cash they wanted to put back into the local community following the closure of the swimming pool in the village. They generously donated money to be used to pay for the artificial grass underneath the Trim Trail, which helps to keep the area tidy and promote safety by reducing the likelihood of any accidents.

Once Becky and Ellie had cut the tape to mark the official opening, they eloquently spoke of their passion in supporting and promoting the fitness & wellbeing of children through exercise, and whole heartedly endorsed the benefits that the new equipment will give.

Miss Kate Geary, Headteacher at the School summed things up by saying: “We are so excited to officially open our new Trim Trail and are honored to have the inspirational Olympic champions Becky and Ellie Downie joining us. The support has been fantastic from our local community via our PTA and ROTSPA who together have worked so hard to raise the valuable funds for our much needed playground refurbishment for our children to enjoy”.