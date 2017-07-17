Number 6 bus named after famous cricket commentator

A number 6 Nottingham City Transport bus has been named after cricket commentating legend Henry Blofeld OBE on the first day of England’s Test match against South Africa.

The bus, which runs from the city past Trent Bridge and through West Bridgford to Edwalton, is one of the brand-new bio-gas double-deck vehicles.

Kept a secret from Henry, the presentation took place at Trent Bridge to coincide with his last Test Match Special commentary from the ground ahead of his retirement later this year after 45 years.

His unique style, with regular use of the phrase “my dear old thing” has become part of Test Match Special during Tests, alongside his regular mentions of the colourful buses passing Trent Bridge.

NCT marketing manager, Anthony Carver-Smith, said: “Over the years, Henry has mentioned Nottingham City Transport’s buses going past the ground hundreds of times.

“We thought it would be a fitting gesture and tribute to thank him for that by naming one of our brand-new gas buses after him.

“Whilst Henry may be retiring, his name will continue to be associated with Nottingham as we have our very own Henry Blofeld passing Trent Bridge Cricket Ground every day.”

‘Henry Blofeld’ is the 23rd Nottingham City Transport bus to be named and he joins an exclusive club which includes local heroes, Olympians, Paralympians and an award-winning musician.