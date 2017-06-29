NottsNight raises a glass to “proper drinking venues”

A new website is promising to deliver a straight talking view of pubs across Nottinghamshire. NottsNight aims to become an interactive blog of the best places to enjoy a good pint, without the distraction of gimmicks, annoying bystanders or – worst of all – no real ale at all.

Dubbed a blog for “Drinking to distraction”, a playful title page tempts people in with the message : “We get it – you’re over 35 and town’s being taken over by beardy hipsters drinking fusion cocktails from test tubes. There is a better place for you – and we think it’s here at NottsNight.”

It’s been founded by Nottingham journalist Kevin Stanley, who says he was inspired by the “mission creep” of trendy bars both in the city centre and further afield. “I’m a fully paid up member of CAMRA,” he explains, “But this isn’t just about real ale. I admire anyone setting up a new leisure business, but too many venues seem to be launching without considering the basics of good beer and, importantly, a great environment.”

To that end, NottsNight is decidedly tongue in cheek. For instance, the Stratford Haven in West Bridgford is described as “A welcome relief from the strip of middle class nonsense of Central Avenue”, while the Hand and Heart on Derby Road offers “the same cosy setting as the Trip to Jerusalem without the American tourists.”

Kevin Stanley continues : “Because NottsNight isn’t tied to any pub, bar chain or membership organisation, there are no set boundaries. Obviously it’s going to be somewhat subjective, but I hope that grown up drinkers will see that we’re deliberately selecting bars where you can genuinely relax and enjoy the company, and doing so with a sense of humour.”

And it’s not just a one way street. “NottsNight actively welcomes comments on the places featured. I want to make this as interactive as possible. And we’re also developing a network of trails in different areas, so you can really explore a neighbourhood and its character,” adds Kevin.

You can find NottsNight online at www.nottsnight.com