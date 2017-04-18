Notts/Derbys Hemlockstone Lions Club Spring Concert

A large audience, including Mr Graham Harvey, the Mayor of Broxtowe and his wife, enjoyed a feast of music at St Mary’s Church Attenborough at a Spring Concert arranged by Notts/Derbys Hemlockstone Lions Club.

The concert was in support of Prostate Cancer UK featuring music from a wide repertoire and performers of all ages and abilities from six to 80.

Those taking part included The Wollaton Singers, ably conducted by Sophie Pascall and accompanied by Chris Foster.

Songs included music by Elgar, songs from the shows, music by Gershwin and as a final item they were joined by St Mary’s Junior Choir in a beautiful rendering of The 23rd Psalm.

St Mary’s Hand Bell Ringers provided musical interludes with a range of pieces and children from the Junior Church provided solo items on violin, piano, flute and organ– they were fantastic.

Further solo items were provided by Malcolm Bachelor on the organ and Graeme and Jill Barker on piano and violin.

A highlight of the evening was the appearance of Faith Tucker from Stapleford – a young lady with an amazing voice

As a result of the evening, Notts /Derbys Hemlockstone Lions are able to donate £600 to Prostate Cancer UK the Mayor of Broxtowe’s chosen charity for his year in office plus a further £123 to St. Mary’s Church.