Nottinghamshire community groups celebrate funding success with PCC

Groups focussed on crime prevention and community safety across Nottinghamshire toasted success at a special event celebrating the award of community safety funding worth £250,000.

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping hosted a celebration event at Attenborough Nature Reserve in Beeston where he presented cheques to representatives of more than 20 community organisations, which successfully applied for funding under his Community Safety Fund.

The PCC set aside £250,000 from his 2017-18 budget to help local groups and voluntary organisations tackle crime and antisocial behaviour and meet the priorities outlined in his Police and Crime Plan.

Individual grants of up to £25,000 have been allocated to a multitude of organisations whose work is making a difference to the safety of Nottinghamshire and its residents.

Successful recipients include projects which tackle rural crime, those protecting vulnerable people including victims of hate crime and sexual abuse, services which promote community cohesion and integration and those that rehabilitate offenders to prevent re-offending.

Mr Tipping said: “I’m delighted with the success of this year’s Community Safety Fund scheme which will benefit 23 local organisations committed to turning around lives and increasing public safety.

“Competition for funding was extremely tough and despite a robust evaluation process, selection was very difficult. Those projects which were successful in their submissions promised the greatest impact on community wellbeing and public safety and many are already improving lives across Nottinghamshire.

“This funding will allow them to continue the good work and ensure money is invested into the areas where it is needed most and where it will achieve visible results.

“I fully recognise the contribution of community volunteers and outreach workers in reducing harm from our communities. I would like to congratulate all those who received funding this year and look forward to visiting them throughout the year to follow their progress.”

Among the organisations to successfully apply for funding this year was the National Farmers Union, which received £7,674 in support of a rural crime prevention scheme.

Andy Guy, Nottinghamshire’s county advisor for the NFU, said today: “The National Farmers Union has a very good relationship with both Nottinghamshire Police and Paddy Tipping and we are pleased that both understand the importance and impact of rural crime.

“It is always good to apprehend perpetrators of crime in the countryside but better still to prevent it occurring in the first place and I hope that our initiative, made possible by the grant from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund, will help to tackle the problems encountered by our farmers in Nottinghamshire.”

Another rural initiative from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust received nearly £5,000 to help tackle wildlife crime.

Head of Conservation at the Trust, Janice Bradley, said: “There has been an increase in reported wildlife crime in the County in the last few years. Such crime can involve activities such as badger baiting, hare coursing, theft of rare birds eggs and chicks, and poaching.

“The wildlife that is affected suffers terrible pain and distress, and we at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust have received many calls from members of the public who have encountered it and are deeply upset as a result.

“We are delighted to be awarded this grant that will enable us to work closely with the Nottinghamshire Constabulary to train Police Officers to be able to tackle wildlife crime, so that we can help to stop this cruel activity, which can affect some of our rarest species.”