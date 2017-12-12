Nottingham’s National Ice Centre gets a rebrand

With the 2018 Winter Olympics just two months away, iconic Nottingham venue the National Ice Centre has been given a rebrand to attract new skaters to the sport.

Designed by Nottingham-based creative design and strategic marketing agency RizkMcCay, the new look is accompanied by a series of initiatives that encourage the public to get their skates on.

The new branding, unveiled on Monday 4 December is accompanied by a Christmas advert that encourages families and groups of friends to experience the ice during the festive period.

Nadia Rizk, creative director at RizkMcCay, said: “Nottingham has an incredible sports and leisure facility in the National Ice Centre. We wanted to create a strong brand which could be used across all marketing material that builds a distinctive personality and positions the centre as a top leisure attraction.

“Through exploration of colour palettes, fonts, tone of voice and imagery, we have worked collaboratively with the NIC team to build a brand identity which presents the potentially daunting sport as welcoming, accessible and fun.”

Nottingham is the home of ice skating legends Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, and with the 2018 Winter Olympics around the corner, it is hoped that a new wave of skaters both young and old will be inspired to hit the ice.

Sharon Lordan, marketing director at the National Ice Centre, said: “We worked with RizkMcCay to try and make ice skating a more desirable activity for the public to participate in.

“They reviewed everything from our font and colour palette, to photography style and tone of voice and we were delighted with the finished work, which clearly depicts ice skating as a fun activity for the entire family, something our previous marketing material was struggling to achieve.”

“Working with such a historic venue is a real pleasure, we are really pleased with the end product and we hope that the artwork and branding will bring in some new faces at the arena,” added Nadia.

The National Ice Centre opens daily for members of the public, visit www.national-ice-centre.com for more information.

For more information on RizkMcCay and the work they do, head to http://www.rizkmccay.com/.