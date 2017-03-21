Nottingham’s Lady Bay Vintage Midcentury antiques fair is back this summer

Spend an idyllic Summers day on Saturday 17th June, picking your way through 50 indoor & outdoor stalls selling retro antiques & vintage furniture in Lady Bay, West Bridgford. You’ll see homeware, kitchenalia, midcentury art, furniture, textiles, fabrics, lighting, art deco, 20th century ceramics, architectural salvage, industrial furniture, brocante, French antiques, jewelry & imported American vintage fashion from specialist clothing & accessory dealers.

Whether you’re a collector, a vintage fan, or you just want something beautiful and unusual for your home then this is the ‘must go to’ event for your calendar.

“Our exhibitors come from all over the UK” said midcentury antiques expert Paul Rose from Lady Bay Vintage who has dealt in 20th century antiques for over 30 years “We aim to make each fair as varied as possible, and our June fair is no exception. We’ve worked hard to make sure that the majority of our traders are new to us” he said “and whether you came to our last event or not, there’ll be as much variety, if not more this time around”.

Virender Rose, co-partner said “Nottingham Rugby club have kindly let us expand out of the marquee on to the grassed lawns for the day so there’ll definitely be lots more to see. We always aim to provide a good cross section of quality Mid-century antiques at affordable prices, and we hope there’s something to inspire everyone on the day.If you do make it, our wonderful Lady Bay Pop up café will be serving the most delicious homemade cakes with prosecco, tea, coffee and lunches”

Save the Date for your diary: Saturday 17th June, 11am – 4pm, at the Hospitality Marquee, Nottingham Rugby Club, 1 Holme Road, Lady Bay, West Bridgford, NG2 5AA.