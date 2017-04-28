In Nottingham Youth Orchestra’s 30th Anniversary programme, 2016, William Ruff of the Nottingham Post wrote,

“The NYO is one of the brightest jewels in the city’s cultural crown…”

Young musicians joining the orchestra get the opportunity to be part of the best symphony orchestra for young people in Nottinghamshire. NYO members, aged from year 4 to year 13, develop musical expertise and understanding under the guidance of experienced conductors and tutors, play a wide range of music and perform in various venues in and around Nottingham, including the Albert Hall and Royal Concert Hall.

The Training, Intermediate, Senior and Jazz orchestras also participate in workshops and residential weekends and for the Senior and Jazz orchestras there is the opportunity to tour, sometimes abroad. Our members learn to become part of a team, working in their groups to play to the best of their ability, whilst at the same time socialising and having fun!

The Senior orchestra’s concerts often feature well established, professional musicians. The Orchestra hosted Julian Lloyd Webber’s return to the Royal Concert Hall in 2013 to play Elgar’s Cell Concerto. In 2008 Johnny Dankworth was commissioned by NYO to write a Jazz Concerto. He was there for the premiere and enjoyed a jamming session with the players during a rendition of The A Train – a real highlight and a great encouragement for the young musicians.

Our organisation has always been keen to support up and coming new talent and recent soloists have included category finalists from the BBC Young Musician of the Year contest. On March 19th this year we were delighted to have the 2016 winner, Nottingham cellist Sekhu Kanneh-Mason, performing Haydn’s Cello Concerto No 1 to a full house at Nottingham’s Albert Hall. It was a fantastic evening, with NYO’s young musicians accompanying the talented local 17 year old for an enthralling performance.

If you would like to be part of a dynamic organisation which offers so much to members… we are currently recruiting and details of audition requirements can be found at www.nottinghamyouthorchestra.org.