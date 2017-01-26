Nottingham Youth Orchestra says ‘Thank you’

In late January, Ruddington Choral Society gave a cheque to Jane Harwood, a passionate supporter of the Nottingham Youth Orchestra (NYO). Jane, a soprano soloist, had sung at the Choir’s last concert and donated her fee to the NYO bursary fund . The Choir also chose the NYO as its Christmas Charity. The photo shows Paul Hayward, Choir Musical Director, presenting the cheque.

Jane says, ‘The orchestra is for young people to discover the thrill of music that will last a lifetime. This money will go to the NYO bursary fund to help those families enrol their children who would not otherwise be able to afford it.’ The NYO has three symphony orchestras and two jazz orchestras, with almost 300 young players currently involved.