Nottingham skydivers excel in global competition

A group of skydivers from Nottingham have excelled at the global indoor skydiving competition ‘The Wind Games’, finishing as the top ranked British team overall.

The team, which is called Chimera and which trains at Nottingham skydiving centre Skydive Langar, represented GB at the competition, held over the weekend in Spain.

Speaking of their success, Chimera member Laura Hampton said; “Skydiving is a huge part of our lives and we’re so lucky to have one of the UK’s busiest and best skydiving centres right here in Nottingham. To compete in Spain alongside so many world-class athletes was a real honour and we were thrilled to be the top ranking British team by the end.”

The Wind Games is an annual competition held at an indoor skydiving facility called Windoor in Empuriabrava, Spain. This year, it welcomed 80 teams and more than 200 skydivers from across the world to compete.

Chris Judd is also a member of team Chimera and is a full time skydiving instructor at Skydive Langar. He said; “I don’t think many people realise skydiving is a competitive sport. We welcome thousands of first time skydivers here at Langar every year, most of whom make a tandem skydive attached to an instructor and then that’s it, ticked off their bucket list. But there’s also a growing number who join us to learn to skydive and hope to, like Chimera, represent their country at global events one day.”

Nottingham is known amongst the skydiving community as a great place to come to learn to skydive and to train with some of the best skydiving competitors in the country. With skydiving clubs at local universities including the University of Nottingham and Loughborough University, plus easy access to indoor skydiving facility Twinwoods Adventure, more and more skydivers are visiting our region to hone their skills. Skydive Langar is preparing to host its next skydiving competition in Nottingham in May and celebrates 40 years of skydiving at the airfield this year.

To find out more about skydiving or to try it yourself, visit www.skydivelangar.co.uk

The team is made up of…

Laura Hampton – lives in Bingham, works in Nottingham

Sarah Ashworth – lives in Harby, works in Leicester

James Woods – lives in Harby, works in Beeston

Chris Judd – lives in Lowdham, works in Langar

Matthew Willson – lives in Aslockton, works in Nottingham