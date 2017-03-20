Nottingham Sailing Club host successful prize-giving

Holme Pierrepont-based Nottingham Sailing Club held its annual prize-giving evening. Over 80 members enjoyed an excellent round-the-world buffet meal at the Richard Herrod Centre, Carlton.

Following the meal, members watched as the trophies and awards were handed out to sailing competition winners of 2016.

Sailing is one of the few sports that all ages can participate in together.

Over 30 awards were made for competitions sailed in races on the river Trent, involving different classes of dinghy – both single and double-handed – organised by the club.

Races are held every weekend in 2017 – Saturday and Sunday – from spring to late autumn, as well as on Thursday evenings.

There is also the opportunity for casual sailing alongside the racing, and exclusively on Tuesday evenings for those not wanting to compete.

The club has an active junior section at which youngsters from eight years old can learn to sail and be safe on the water on Saturday mornings, and many of these go on to sail competitively in Ccub races.

This friendly and welcoming sailing club is based on the River Trent near Holme Pierrepont Water Sport Centre, and has a membership of over 200.

All ages are welcome If you wish to give dinghy sailing a try, they hold Learn to Sail (RYA Level 1) weekend courses at the club every year for absolute beginners.

This year they have a course in May and one in June. See the website nottinghamsc.org.uk for details.