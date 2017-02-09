Nottingham Rowing Club named Sport Nottinghamshire Club of the Year

The 25th Nottinghamshire Sports Awards evening “Recognising the best of Nottinghamshire Sport” took place at the Nottingham Conference Centre on February 1st and was featured by Notts TV.

Founded in 2006, when Nottingham Britannia Rowing Club and Nottingham Boat Club, situated between Trent Bridge and the Forest ground joined forces. Nottingham Rowing Club is no stranger to Sports Awards. A grand total of 15 awards have been made to the club from Nottingham City Council, Nottingham Evening Post, Nottinghamshire County Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council over the last 10 years.

Nevertheless, the very successful club has never won Sport Nottinghamshire’s Club of the Year award.

The winner is judged by a panel of sports professionals clubs looking at a whole range of factors in addition to sporting success and Clubmark accreditation.

Grassroots and Community Involvement, Support for Minority Groups, The Club Workforce, Relationships with Partners and Innovations within the club were all rigorously examined.

The shortlisted clubs were:- Bramcote Swimming Club ,Gedling Southbank Football Club, Nottingham Rowing Club, Rushcliffe Athletics Club and West Bridgford Colts Football Club. The event was sponsored by Speedo.

Accepting the Club of the Year Award Club Captain Ruth Hyde said ” We are very proud to receive this award. Credit goes to our athletes, coaches and hardworking club administrators.”

An additional bonus for the club was the induction of Club President Tony Lorrimer into the Roll of Honour for his services to rowing in Nottinghamshire. He joins retiring President Keith Atkinson on this prestigious list,

Paralympic gold medallist Grace Clough M.B.E. was shortlisted for Disabled Sportsperson of the Year and was runner up to swimmer Olly Hynd M.B.E.