Nottingham Rowing Club members recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Grace Clough Paralympic gold medallist has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s honour’s list. When she joined Nottingham Rowing Club in 2013 she was a complete novice but under guidance from Dez Atkins, the club’s High Performance coach she broke into the British Rowing Paralympic LTA mixed coxed four. She remains undefeated in her class. Grace is currently in Rome for a training camp with Oxford University trialling for the boat race. Grace said on hearing of her award that” it was a fantastic way to end the year”.

Matt Gotrel who won gold the in Men’s Olympic eight was also awarded an MBE and in his early career won the Wyfold Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta rowing for Nottingham Rowing Club in 2012.

Ruth Hyde, the current captain, said “The whole club has watched the amazing progress that both Grace and Matt have made over the past few years – it has been inspirational. We were delighted when they won golds in Rio as part of the GB Rowing Team and are so proud that their amazing achievements have been recognised in the honours list.”